First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

