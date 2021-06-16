First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $57.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

