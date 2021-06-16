First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 44,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

