Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

