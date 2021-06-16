Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 55,778 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,018,506.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,406.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David P. Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14.

FLEX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

