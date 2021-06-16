Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 5,440 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $98,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Hartung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

