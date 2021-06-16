FLIP Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $269,070.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.