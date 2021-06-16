Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,656.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $30,487.32 and $50,656.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.