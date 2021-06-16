Fluity One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,849.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $26,849.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,859,150 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

