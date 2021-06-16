Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.06

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 3486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,319,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

