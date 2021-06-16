Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.