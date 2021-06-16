Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,718. The company has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.