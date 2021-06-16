Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of CECO Environmental worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECE opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

