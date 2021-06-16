Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,021 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Novanta by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

