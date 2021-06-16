Fractal Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $249,527.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

