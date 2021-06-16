Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 58173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Specifically, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.36. The company has a market capitalization of £149.86 million and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

