Freeway Token (FWT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $758,900.00

Freeway Token (CURRENCY:FWT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $758,900.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freeway Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freeway Token Coin Profile

Freeway Token (FWT) is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,642,860,138 coins. The official message board for Freeway Token is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freeway Token is aubit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

