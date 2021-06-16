Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 29,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 42,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$65.88 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

