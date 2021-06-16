Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $35.68 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Frontier has a total market cap of $35.68 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

