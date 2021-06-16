FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 73,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 43,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HERA)

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.