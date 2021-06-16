FujiCoin (FJC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $273.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,157.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.45 or 0.06291208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.40 or 0.01551180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00432478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00143522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00706831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00422698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006500 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041340 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,516,267,313 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.