Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post $194.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $189.89.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report sales of $194.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.02 million and the highest is $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research
raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.
Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.00. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.