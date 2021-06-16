Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post $194.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

