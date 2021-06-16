Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

