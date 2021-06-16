FunFair (FUN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

