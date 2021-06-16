Fusible Reaches One Day Volume of $1,530.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $387,779.84 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

