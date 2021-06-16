Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.58 and last traded at $147.27. Approximately 40,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,170,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
