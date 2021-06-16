FUTURAX Trading 491.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $91,897.45 and approximately $69.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 491.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00194266 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.00 or 0.00640615 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

