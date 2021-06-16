G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

