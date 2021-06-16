Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.72

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.72 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,308 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

