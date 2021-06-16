GameCredits Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GameCredits has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $378,422.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00439895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,737,222 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

