GAPS (GAP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,290.54 or 1.00182394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00073481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002569 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

