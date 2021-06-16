Gas Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $78.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.73 or 0.00020033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

