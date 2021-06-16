Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Down 2.8%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52). Approximately 142,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 117,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.59).

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLY shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £226.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

