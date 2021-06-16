Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.51% of Genesis Energy worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

