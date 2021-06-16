Genesis Shards (GS) Trading 40% Lower This Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $280,916.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

