Genesis Vision Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $680,854.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00008442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

