Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.84

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 16550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

