Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,395 ($70.49). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,350 ($69.90), with a volume of 116,814 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,081.65. The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Genus alerts:

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.