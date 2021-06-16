Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of FedEx worth $1,027,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $295.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

