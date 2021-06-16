Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,347,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.59. 9,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

