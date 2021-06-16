Geode Capital Management LLC Has $819.94 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Square worth $819,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.