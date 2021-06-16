George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$119.87. George Weston shares last traded at C$118.93, with a volume of 153,333 shares.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 67.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$114.56.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. Analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 8.4700009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total transaction of C$445,137.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $5,452,912.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

