GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 315,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GOVX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,911. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 322.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

