Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $19.71 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $191.46 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.