Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF remained flat at $$15.50 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Getlink has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.