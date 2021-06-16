Giant Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $42,823.93 and $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002322 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,217,200 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.