Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.75

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.75 and traded as high as C$43.66. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.44, with a volume of 236,368 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.04.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

