Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 208,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

