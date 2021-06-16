Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Glatfelter worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

