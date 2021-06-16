Glenview Trust Co Acquires 7,223 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.